© pichetw dreamstime.com_hand pushing information button on touch screen General | September 14, 2016
What can a different capacitor technology do for you?
Today's electronic design often doesn't utilises the available capacitor technologies for downsizing or performance improvement. It rather copies circuits or parts of older designs (grandfather design) even if other parts of the application have been electrically updated, writes Michael Freitag, BDM Director at component manufacturer Kemet.
Different and further developed capacitor technologies have an influence on the output performance of a DC/DC converter, or SMPS, through their parasitic effects over various ambient conditions and lifetime. A capacitor has an important impact on the stability and performance of an application.
When it comes to application notes or reference designs, aluminium electrolytic or low ESR Tantalum Capacitors are often recommended as input or output capacitors for decoupling and smoothing. The latest recommendations even propose the use of low ESR polymer technologies. High Capacitive MLCC's are recommended as well, especially when switching frequencies are increasing above 500kHz and storing the energy temporarily is shorter than with lower frequencies.
Considering that the ripple voltage and ESR's would be the same, a 200kHz application needs 200uF, while a 100kHz application would need twice as much capacity. The use of MLCC's becomes more visible with students or young design engineers, as data sheets look very promising.
“From discussions with engineers and real case examples we are confident that a lot of the behaviour of a capacitor is not known and engineers focus more on active components than in general on passives. As these passive components of an application are equally important the application example should lead to a conclusion of best practices for different application environments and should show the influences on the effective capacity”, Michael Freitag explains, when talking about his upcoming presentation during TEC Lund 2016.
Such complex behaviours cannot be expressed with a brief data sheet anymore and therefore modern simulation apps are available free of charge in the internet. This enables to query a component behaviour at its application environment to be used for.
To utilise the board space and the available commercial resources best a general knowledge of the technologies is a must to perform a continues downsizing with stable performance and long term stability.
Want to attend Michael Freitag's seminar on the comparison of capacitor technology? Register here for free.
When it comes to application notes or reference designs, aluminium electrolytic or low ESR Tantalum Capacitors are often recommended as input or output capacitors for decoupling and smoothing. The latest recommendations even propose the use of low ESR polymer technologies. High Capacitive MLCC's are recommended as well, especially when switching frequencies are increasing above 500kHz and storing the energy temporarily is shorter than with lower frequencies.
Considering that the ripple voltage and ESR's would be the same, a 200kHz application needs 200uF, while a 100kHz application would need twice as much capacity. The use of MLCC's becomes more visible with students or young design engineers, as data sheets look very promising.
“From discussions with engineers and real case examples we are confident that a lot of the behaviour of a capacitor is not known and engineers focus more on active components than in general on passives. As these passive components of an application are equally important the application example should lead to a conclusion of best practices for different application environments and should show the influences on the effective capacity”, Michael Freitag explains, when talking about his upcoming presentation during TEC Lund 2016.
Such complex behaviours cannot be expressed with a brief data sheet anymore and therefore modern simulation apps are available free of charge in the internet. This enables to query a component behaviour at its application environment to be used for.
To utilise the board space and the available commercial resources best a general knowledge of the technologies is a must to perform a continues downsizing with stable performance and long term stability.
Want to attend Michael Freitag's seminar on the comparison of capacitor technology? Register here for free.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments