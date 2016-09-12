© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

AIM expands manufacturing capabilities in Brazil

Manufacturer of solder assembly materials, AIM Solder, is expanding its presence in Brazil, with the addition of Alfatec Indústria e Comércio Ltda as a licensed manufacturer of AIM’s line of solder assembly materials.

While complying with AIM’s standards, Alfatec will locally produce liquid flux, solder paste, bar solder, cored and solid wire, to support AIM’s customers within Brazil.



Alfatec operates in the Free Zone of Manaus, in the state of Amazonas in Brazil. In 1995, Alfatec began to import solder paste from the US. In the following years, Alfatec installed modern laboratories under stringent quality control policies, for the production of quality solder paste, to meet the needs of SMT and SMD industries in the Brazilian marketplace.



“We are excited that Alfatec has joined our growing network in Brazil,” said AIM’s Latin America Sales Manager, Rodrigo Cacho. “The addition of a local licensed manufacturer strengthens AIM’s commitment to this very important and expanding market.”