Samsung’s Kaluga plant to start deliver washing machines to Europe

Samsung Electronics will start the first export line of washing machines production for deliveries to 20 Western and Eastern Europe from its plant in Kaluga, Russia.

The plant has also started the production of a new range of AddWash washing machines, equipped with additory miniature hatches for adding extra items during a wash cycle without having to discharge water.



“Opening of an export line in washing machines production is an important stage of our plant`s development,” said Lee Haoung Kyun, managing director at Samsung Electronics plant in Kaluga region. “For us it’s not only another expansion of production but also a symbol of recognition of our products’ quality. Production standards and quality are two fundamental components of our strategy. Today we see that the plant in Kaluga region is compliant with all European standards and is able to provide premium quality manufacturing innovative high-tech products for Europe.”