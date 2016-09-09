© evertiq

SCI Technology secures aerospace electronics certification

SCI Technology, a division of Sanmina, has attained J-STD-001FS aerospace electronics certification from the Institute of Printed Circuits (IPC).

This certification recognizes an organisations ability to meet the rigorous standards required of space flight, and expands SCI's quality and functional capabilities to support new and existing customers in the aerospace industry.



SCI has been a working in aerospace since the 1960's and this certification strengthens the company's ties to the industry. SCI developed and produced electronics for the Saturn V rocket used in the Apollo missions, and Skylab in the 1970s. In August 2017, SCI will mark 40 years since the launch of Voyager 2, which is currently flying beyond the solar system with SCI electronics still transmitting valuable data back to earth.



The special requirements of J-STD-001FS pertain to the production of high reliability electrical assemblies that can survive both the harsh conditions of the journey to space and the demands of operating in microgravity. "SCI will be able to participate in new programs including space flight and exploration, missile defense, surveillance and advanced communications systems," said SCI President Mike Underwood. "The J-STD-001FS certification represents an important investment in SCI's operations."