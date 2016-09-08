© ihear medical

iHear Medical partners with Flex

Start-up iHear Medical, specializing in web-enabled hearing solutions, has signed a manufacturing agreement with Flex.

Hearing loss is a global problem of epidemic proportions with about 5 percent of the world's population, or approximately 360 million people, suffering from a disabling level of hearing loss, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The current supply of hearing aids serves less than 10 percent of global demand with over 90 percent of the hearing impaired going untreated due to persisting barriers, including high cost, complex dispensing procedures, and the stigma of visibly worn traditional hearing aids. iHear Medical is developing discrete, web-enabled hearing solutions with over 44 U.S. and international patents issued and pending in its intellectual property portfolio.



Adnan Shennib, president and CEO of iHear Medical, commented: "We are excited to work with Flex to deliver products with the highest standards. Through collaboration with Flex and other global suppliers, iHear Medical plans to scale up sales in the United States before launching in China and other global markets in 2017."



Sumir Kapur, senior vice president in Flex's Consumer Technology Group, added: "We are thrilled that iHear Medical is joining the list of leading technology companies that have partnered with Flex for production of their unique and innovative products. We look forward to a fruitful partnership as we begin the process of manufacturing their high-end hearing aid."