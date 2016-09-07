© norebbo dreamstime.com

Flex delivers first batch of Cellnovo's insulin cartridges

Cellnovo Group, a medical technology company marketing the first mobile, connected, all-in-one diabetes management system , has received the delivery of the first batch of its Insulin cartridges produced by Flex (Flextronics), has been received.

The delivery of this first batch of cartridges demonstrates that the automated manufacturing solution developed by Flex is complete. The cartridge assembly includes high precision molded parts, now produced in a medical device clean-room facility at Flex, which marks the completion of a significant investment programme in new tooling for long term mass

production.



Flex and Cellnovo are now focused on documentation and testing building up to full scale manufacturing, which remains on track and targeted for the second half of 2016.



Sophie Baratte, Chief Executive Officer of Cellnovo, commented: “This represents a major milestone as we reach the final stages of our journey towards achieving full mass production of our diabetes management system. Demand for our product, which offers patients unrivalled freedom and flexibility combined with high levels of accuracy and unique connectivity features, remains high and increased production will enable us to continue our expansion across Europe and in due course, into the United States.”