Viscom remains a strategic supplier to Continental

Viscom AG remains the preferred supplier of AOI equipment to the automotive group of the Continental Corporation for the important printed circuit board inspection area.

This news resulted from a comprehensive evaluation involving several competitors which had taken place in summer 2015. During the eight-week test at the Continental plant in Sibiu (Romania), Viscom was able to prove its technology. Further tests and an audit at Viscom headquarters in Hanover-Badenstedt completed the benchmark activities.



Peter Krippner, Vice President of Serial Products at Viscom AG: "We are extremely pleased that Continental acknowledges our claims to technological leadership and customer orientation. All the Viscom employees stand behind this concept with their full commitment."