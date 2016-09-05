© scanrail dreamstime.com

Samsung recalling Galaxy Note7 after battery fires

The South Korean company is recalling all Galaxy Note7 fitted with batteries that the company has found to be fire-prone. As a result the company has stopped sales of the model.

“In response to recently reported cases of the new Galaxy Note7, we conducted a thorough investigation and found a battery cell issue,” the company states in a recall statement.



To date (as of September 1) there have been 35 cases that have been reported globally and Samsung is currently conducting an investigation with its suppliers to identify possible affected batteries in the market. However, to ensure the safety of its customers, Samsung has stopped sales of the Galaxy Note7.



“For customers who already have Galaxy Note7 devices, we will voluntarily replace their current device with a new one over the coming weeks,” the recall statement reads.