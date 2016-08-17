© cicor

Cicor gets new CEO

CEO, Dr. Jürg Dübendorfer, the Head of the Division Advanced Microelectronics & Substrates (AMS), Jürgen Steinbichler, and the Head of the Division Electronic Solutions (ES), Erich Trinkler, will all leave the Cicor Group.

In the new organization the positions of Head of Divisions AMS and ES are dissolved. In addition, Alexander Hagemann has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) per 1 September 2016. The current CEO will leave the Cicor Group.



The newly appointed CEO, Alexander Hagemann, will join Cicor on 1 September 2016. From March 2007 to July 2016 he was CEO at Schaffner Group. Earlier in his career Alexander Hagemann has been Executive Vice President for the Optics for Devices business segment at the globally active Schott Group and he also took up a post at BMW in the field of production and logistics.



Until 1 September 2016 Patric Schoch, CFO of the Group, will take over as CEO ad interim.