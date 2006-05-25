Nokia to cut with BenQ

Mobile maker Nokia is, according to the Swedish business journal Dagens Industri´s internet website, terminating its manufacturing deal with BenQ.

BenQ has its own mobile handset brand BenQ-Siemens but BenQ is also manufacturing mobile phones for other mobile handset brands such as Nokia. However Nokia has now terminated its manufacturing deal with BenQ. Any reasons for this action is yet unknown to DI.se.