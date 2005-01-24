Aegis appoints new distributors

Aegis Industrial Software (Europe) Limited has recently announced the appointment of Detech Europe Limited (Detech) as its premier reseller in the UK, and Prime Option as its reseller in Ireland.

Aegis solutions address the full spectrum of manufacturing operations from new product introduction (NPI) to manufacturing execution systems (MES), based on scalability, integration, superior technology and service.



Both Detech and Prime Option are well established in their territories, with over 40 man-years experience in electronics manufacturing sector. They are selling the complete range of Aegis software solutions as part of their full-line system offering to customers. Detech is also a distributor for the Tyco Automation Group in the UK, and both Detech and Prime Option sell the DEPO Group Benchtop and Inline AOI systems.



“Our customers are always looking for successful ways in which to optimise all the business and process intelligence that exists in factories, in order to launch new products quickly, set up lines correctly, continuously improve quality and view/access all in real-time,” said David Erskine, managing director at Detech. “And in looking to extend our product portfolio we find that the Aegis solutions are perfect for our target markets.”



Aegis offers a cost-effective modular solution focusing on new product introduction (NPI) that includes data validation, process-to-asset mapping, routing, documentation creation and paperless delivery using web browsers. The company also provides manufacturing execution solutions covering shop floor engineering, process engineering, materials management, real-time integration and analysis that integrate into an electronics manufacturer’s current structure optimizing all existing assets.