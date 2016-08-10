© Jenoptik

Jenoptik wins EUR 11m in Patriot orders

Jenoptik‘s Defense & Civil Systems division will supply components for the Patriot missile defense system within the scope of several contracts.

The overall order consists of several partial orders which the Jenoptik division received between June and August this year. Jenoptik will provide the power supply, the converter, the aluminium chassis as well as the spare part packages for the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) systems. The power generators will supply the radar and the carrier system of the missile defense system with electrical power. The components will be produced at the Altenstadt location in Germany.



"The follow-up orders acknowledge the work we have done for the Patriot system, for which we have been long-term supplier and partner“, said Michael Mertin, Jenoptik President & CEO. Jenoptik is currently testing a hybrid power supply system which allows for reductions in previous fuel consumption of up to 50 percent.



Patriot is a ground-based, medium-range, air defense missile system used for defense against aircraft, tactical ballistic missiles and cruise missiles.