Avnet appoints Rick Hamada COO

Global technology distribution and services company Avnet Inc. has named as its new chief operating officer Avnet Technology Solutions President Rick Hamada.

In his new role, effective July 2, 2006, Hamada will assume global operational responsibility for the company's two operating groups, Avnet Technology Solutions and Avnet Electronics Marketing, as well as for all logistics, operational excellence and information technology activities. Hamada will work directly with, and will continue to report to, Chairman & CEO Roy Vallee.



As Hamada assumes his new COO duties, Vallee will concentrate principally on Avnet's strategic initiatives, including its finance, legal, business development/acquisition and human resource development functions. The COO position was last held by Vallee from 1992 to 1998.

