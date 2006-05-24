Allocation ahead says Charcroft Electronics

The highly increasing demand for electronics may lead to an allocation, according to Edmund Coady, Sales Director at Charcroft electronics.

"Lead-times are already lengthening and the industry could be drifting towards a new cycle of allocation," Coady told Electronic News.



"Demand is increasing from all corners of the consumer market as iPods, satellite navigation, flat-screen television and other high-technology products move into the mainstream", he added.



Coady also told Electronic News that he thinks that the industry should have learned from the "mobile boom" of demand that lead to significantly increased lead times on electronics.