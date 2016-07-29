© HERE

Ralf Herrtwich as Head of Automotive Business at HERE

HERE has appointed Ralf Herrtwich to lead the company's fast-growing Automotive Business Group.

In his role, Herrtwich will focus on bringing the power of HERE's Open Location Platform into vehicles as well as accelerating the deployment of location technologies to support autonomous driving.



He will start at HERE in the position of Senior Vice President and member of the HERE leadership team on October 1.



"Our Automotive Business Group is of crucial importance for HERE. To lead it we were looking for a strong and ambitious expert with an impressive track record in automotive R&D and innovation management. With Ralf we have found exactly the right person for this role. Under his leadership, our Automotive Business Group will continue to innovate, deliver and grow," said Edzard Overbeek, CEO, HERE.



"I am thrilled to join the HERE team at a time when mapping technology is about to make the next big leap. In recent years I have worked in one of the most advanced self-driving car programs in the industry and have learned a great deal about the role maps and location services will play in an autonomous future. It is not just what we can provide to such vehicles that genuinely excites me, it is also what these vehicles can add to our future maps through the sensors by which they observe their outside world. Using these inputs, we will be able to create the most complete virtual representation of our world in real-time," said Ralf Herrtwich.



Herrtwich joins HERE from Daimler AG where, since 1998, he has held various roles. He currently serves as Director Vehicle Automation and Chassis Systems.