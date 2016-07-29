© at&s

Flatter ramp-up phase for AT&S

As of 30 June 2016, AT&S invested EUR 341.4 million in the Chongqing project. The manufacturer reports a flatter ramp-up phase in plant 1 for IC substrates. However, ramp-up plant 2 for substrate-like PCBs started ahead of schedule.

"The two technologies planned for this site will secure the position of AT&S as a technology leader and the company’s long-term profitable growth. The optimisation of the highly complex production facilities for IC substrate is currently still causing a somewhat flatter ramp-up", a statements reads.



However, AT&S adheres to the target of full utilisation of the first production line towards the end of the calendar year 2016. Parts of the first production line for substrate-like PCBs were started in early July 2016, ahead of schedule, and the entire line is also started up step by step.