Avnet and Cree expands LED-agreement

Cree and Avnet, Inc has announced a strategic agreement that expands coverage in the Americas for the distribution of Cree's comprehensive portfolio of innovative LED components including high-power, Chip-on-Board, high brightness and LED modules.

“Combining Cree’s LED technology with Avnet’s dedicated team of LED-focused Illumineers and state-of-the-art LightLab will accelerate the adoption of the next generation of LED solutions that combines lighting with IoT.”



“Adding Avnet to Cree’s industry-leading distribution network demonstrates Cree’s continued investment in and commitment to its LED business, giving customers greater access to the LEDs that deliver the best system value,” said Dave Emerson, vice president and general manager for Cree LEDs. “Combining Cree’s LED technology with Avnet’s dedicated team of LED-focused Illumineers and state-of-the-art LightLab will accelerate the adoption of the next generation of LED solutions that combines lighting with IoT.”