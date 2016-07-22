© fouquin christophe dreamstime.com

Plexus: $31 million in operating profits

Plexus group saw revenues of some USD 667.616 million for the quarter (USD 669.585 for same quarter last year), with an operating profit of USD 30.918 (USD 28.631).

Net income was USD 26.099 million.



Dean Foate, Chairman, President and CEO, commented, “We delivered a solid fiscal third quarter with revenue up 8% sequentially and operating margin nicely in our target range. Relative to our guidance, revenue was at the high-end while our strong margin performance pushed our non-GAAP diluted EPS result a penny above the range. Improved operating performance and efficient management of working capital enabled us to deliver ROIC performance of 13%, or 200 basis points above our weighted average cost of capital.”