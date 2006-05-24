Sharp cleans its process water with micro organisms

According to Sharp the most severe environmental impact from semiconductor manufacturing is the high levels of nitrogen in the waste water. Sharp has now developed a cleaning process for the water that is reducing the nitrogen level by 90 percent. That is without any needs of dilution or heating and vapourizing.

The methods that has earlier been used to clean the waste process water from the semiconductor industry has required dilution of up to ten times and the water cleaning processes have therefore required large facilities to house the tanks of water and the process equipment. The new technology is built on micro organisms that eats up the nitrogen in the water. The micro organisms are able live in the water thanks to nano scaled air bubbles that unlike normal millimeter sized bubbles stay longer in the water. The technology behind the crucial nano scaled bubbles is developed by Tokuyama Sollege of Technology.