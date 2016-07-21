© dassault Electronics Production | July 21, 2016
Dassault Systèmes is buying CST for 220 million euro
Dassault Systèmes today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire CST - Computer Simulation Technology AG,working with electromagnetic (EM) and electronics simulation, for approximately 220 million euros.
With the acquisition of CST, based near Frankfurt, Germany, Dassault Systèmes will complement its industry solution experiences for realistic multiphysics simulation on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform with full spectrum EM simulation. CST’s CST STUDIO SUITE software is used by designers and engineers at more than 2,000 companies in the high-tech, transportation and mobility, aerospace and defense, and energy industries to evaluate all types of EM effects during every stage of electronic system design processes. Customers include Airbus Defence and Space, Bosch Group, Frauscher Sensor Technology and Sirona. CST’s 2015 revenue was about 47 million euros.
“Electromagnetism is an essential part of a multiphysics simulation strategy for the development of smart and connected products, and IoT devices—from their complex design, to ensuring the performance, reliability and safety of their interactions with their surrounding environment,” said Bernard Charlès, Vice Chairman and CEO, Dassault Systèmes. “The acquisition of CST is part of our larger, ongoing mission to provide 3DEXPERIENCE universes to explore, accelerate and experience innovation that will achieve a greater harmony between product, nature and life.”
“We know firsthand the formidable design hurdles our customers face today,” said Dr. Bernhard Wagner, one of the Managing Directors of CST. “Increasingly, multiphysics have to be addressed during the design process in order to develop the most robust products and systems. The 3DEXPERIENCE platform is the ideal foundation upon which we can pursue our vision of combining our technologies to set the industry standard for realistic simulation and best meet our customers’ needs.”
While providing continuity for CST’s customers, Dassault Systèmes will integrate CST’s solutions into its existing portfolio of industry solution experiences for simulating structural mechanics, multi-body systems, heat transfer and fluids, to address the growing $600 million EM simulation market. This will offer a new industry standard in multiphysics and multiscale simulation of autonomous cars, connected homes, medical equipment, wearable electronics and other smart objects. Customers will be able to quickly create and analyze high fidelity electromagnetic behavioral models that simulate electronic, antenna, electrical device and electromechanical product function across all frequencies and length scales, as well as access design synthesis and simulation tools needed for intricate electronic systems design.
The purchase price of CST will be paid in cash. Completion of the transaction is subject to customary conditions precedent, including antitrust approvals in Germany and Austria. The transaction will be immediately accretive to Dassault Systèmes’ earnings. Closing is expected for Q4 2016.
“Electromagnetism is an essential part of a multiphysics simulation strategy for the development of smart and connected products, and IoT devices—from their complex design, to ensuring the performance, reliability and safety of their interactions with their surrounding environment,” said Bernard Charlès, Vice Chairman and CEO, Dassault Systèmes. “The acquisition of CST is part of our larger, ongoing mission to provide 3DEXPERIENCE universes to explore, accelerate and experience innovation that will achieve a greater harmony between product, nature and life.”
“We know firsthand the formidable design hurdles our customers face today,” said Dr. Bernhard Wagner, one of the Managing Directors of CST. “Increasingly, multiphysics have to be addressed during the design process in order to develop the most robust products and systems. The 3DEXPERIENCE platform is the ideal foundation upon which we can pursue our vision of combining our technologies to set the industry standard for realistic simulation and best meet our customers’ needs.”
While providing continuity for CST’s customers, Dassault Systèmes will integrate CST’s solutions into its existing portfolio of industry solution experiences for simulating structural mechanics, multi-body systems, heat transfer and fluids, to address the growing $600 million EM simulation market. This will offer a new industry standard in multiphysics and multiscale simulation of autonomous cars, connected homes, medical equipment, wearable electronics and other smart objects. Customers will be able to quickly create and analyze high fidelity electromagnetic behavioral models that simulate electronic, antenna, electrical device and electromechanical product function across all frequencies and length scales, as well as access design synthesis and simulation tools needed for intricate electronic systems design.
The purchase price of CST will be paid in cash. Completion of the transaction is subject to customary conditions precedent, including antitrust approvals in Germany and Austria. The transaction will be immediately accretive to Dassault Systèmes’ earnings. Closing is expected for Q4 2016.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments