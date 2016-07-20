© michal kowalski dreamstime.com

Varioprint updates with new solder mask line

PCB manufacturer Varioprint is investing in new machinery – replacing its existing solder mask coating sprayer with an automatic tunnel machine.

In the statistical yield considerations aesthetic defects are a crucial factor when it comes to the surface quality of circuit boards. Based on this perception Varioprint has decided to further invest in the prevention of such aesthetic deficiencies and will replace the existing solder mask sprayer.



In a first stage the chemical pre-cleaning, spray coater and dryer process will be installed and qualified during the summer break. This will be complemented by a new LDI (Laser Direct Imaging) system and a developer line – which will be installed in the fourth quarter or 2016.



After the reorientation of the tunnel machine with spray coating process and LDI imaging system follows the crucial step to the fully automated solder mask process, which is partly operated under clean room conditions. The system comprises a new chemical pre-cleaning by WISE for optimized resist bonding, and Atomizer sprayer, including a Beltrotherm oven.