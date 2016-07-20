© ebm papst_osnabr

ebm-papst plans research center in Osnabrück

ebm-papst Group is planning to establish a new research and development center in Osnabrück, Germany.

In cooperation with its subsidiary ebm-papst Landshut, a gas heating specialist, the company will develop closed-loop controls for heating combustion systems in Osnabrück. To achieve this, the company is investing in a start-up, and in the initial phase create ten new jobs. In the medium term, it plans to invest further and create more positions.



Today's heating market is experiencing a major shift. The European Union's ErP Directive for heating, which went into effect last September, requires minimum efficiency levels for heating units and also provides for an energy efficiency label for heating units up to 70 kW. One key to improving unit efficiency is the ebm-papst condensing technology, which enables savings of up to 25% in comparison to obsolete conventional heating.



ebm-papst has accompanied the technology shift from the very beginning. To take the system concept one step further, the company's competency in electronic combustion control is now being expanded. Unlike pneumatic control, it uses sensors to record and electronically control the gas-air mixture. With this process, the ideal mixture of air and fuel can be guaranteed at all times – for low-emission combustion and optimal resource utilization.



“We anticipate that the planned research and development center will deliver systematic further development of our know-how in energy efficiency, digitalization and the trend toward intelligent systems,” explained Stefan Brandl, managing director at ebm-papst and responsible for the Landshut location. “Its proximity to our Dutch subsidiary, ebm-papst Heating Systems, and to educational institutions and skilled specialists makes Osnabrück an attractive location for our start up,” added Brandl.