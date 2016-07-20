© ebm papst_osnabr Electronics Production | July 20, 2016
ebm-papst plans research center in Osnabrück
ebm-papst Group is planning to establish a new research and development center in Osnabrück, Germany.
In cooperation with its subsidiary ebm-papst Landshut, a gas heating specialist, the company will develop closed-loop controls for heating combustion systems in Osnabrück. To achieve this, the company is investing in a start-up, and in the initial phase create ten new jobs. In the medium term, it plans to invest further and create more positions.
Today's heating market is experiencing a major shift. The European Union's ErP Directive for heating, which went into effect last September, requires minimum efficiency levels for heating units and also provides for an energy efficiency label for heating units up to 70 kW. One key to improving unit efficiency is the ebm-papst condensing technology, which enables savings of up to 25% in comparison to obsolete conventional heating.
ebm-papst has accompanied the technology shift from the very beginning. To take the system concept one step further, the company's competency in electronic combustion control is now being expanded. Unlike pneumatic control, it uses sensors to record and electronically control the gas-air mixture. With this process, the ideal mixture of air and fuel can be guaranteed at all times – for low-emission combustion and optimal resource utilization.
“We anticipate that the planned research and development center will deliver systematic further development of our know-how in energy efficiency, digitalization and the trend toward intelligent systems,” explained Stefan Brandl, managing director at ebm-papst and responsible for the Landshut location. “Its proximity to our Dutch subsidiary, ebm-papst Heating Systems, and to educational institutions and skilled specialists makes Osnabrück an attractive location for our start up,” added Brandl.
Today's heating market is experiencing a major shift. The European Union's ErP Directive for heating, which went into effect last September, requires minimum efficiency levels for heating units and also provides for an energy efficiency label for heating units up to 70 kW. One key to improving unit efficiency is the ebm-papst condensing technology, which enables savings of up to 25% in comparison to obsolete conventional heating.
ebm-papst has accompanied the technology shift from the very beginning. To take the system concept one step further, the company's competency in electronic combustion control is now being expanded. Unlike pneumatic control, it uses sensors to record and electronically control the gas-air mixture. With this process, the ideal mixture of air and fuel can be guaranteed at all times – for low-emission combustion and optimal resource utilization.
“We anticipate that the planned research and development center will deliver systematic further development of our know-how in energy efficiency, digitalization and the trend toward intelligent systems,” explained Stefan Brandl, managing director at ebm-papst and responsible for the Landshut location. “Its proximity to our Dutch subsidiary, ebm-papst Heating Systems, and to educational institutions and skilled specialists makes Osnabrück an attractive location for our start up,” added Brandl.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments