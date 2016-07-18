© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

CST and SMARTTECH partner for electromagnetic simulation market

CST – Computer Simulation Technology AG and SMARTTECH Tecnologia Serv. E Sist Ltda announce a partnership to develop the Brazilian market for electromagnetic simulation in the field of microwave applications, electromagnetic compatibility (EMC), electronics, sensors as well as specialized topics such as particle dynamics.

CST develops 3D EM simulation tools including CST STUDIO SUITE for the design, simulation and optimization of a wide range of devices. Smarttech is a provider of mechanical simulation tools and services for the Brazilian market.



“We have been active in the Brazilian market for more than a decade,” commented Dr. Ralf Ehmann, Sales Director of CST. “With the experience and market knowledge of Smarttech, we are confident we will serve our Brazilian customers even better together.”



“Due to its accurate, fast and easy-to-use tools, I believe that CST STUDIO SUITE offers the best solution on the market. It is the design tool of choice of hundreds of leading companies worldwide,” said Sergio Rodrigues, Vice President of SMARTTECH. “Electromagnetic simulation capabilities of the CST software tools will be a perfect fit for our portfolio of engineering simulation tools and will allow the realistic simulation of multiphysics phenomena.”