German PCB industry continued positive trend in February

The German PCB industry saw a very good month in February and thereby continued its positive trend.

The German PCB industry haven´t seen as great results as it saw in February since February in 2001. The total turnover within the German PCB market grew 15 percent compared to February 2005 while the bookings grew by 24,5 percent. ZVEI and VdL expects the German PCB industry to have a strong period in second half of 2006.