Weak global economy and poor DRAM market to drag down growth
The health of the semiconductor industry is increasingly tied to the health of the worldwide economy. Rarely can there be strong semiconductor market growth without at least 'good' worldwide economic growth to support it.
Consequently, IC Insights expects annual global semiconductor market growth rates to continue to closely track the performance of worldwide GDP growth. In its upcoming Mid-Year Update to The McClean Report 2016, IC Insights forecasts 2016 global GDP growth of only 2.3 percent, which is below the 2.5 percent level that is considered to be the global recession threshold.
In many areas of the world, local economies have slowed. China, which is the leading market for personal computers, digital TVs, smartphones, new commercial aircraft, and automobiles, is forecast to continue to lose economic momentum in 2016. Its GDP is forecast to increase 6.6 percent this year, which continues a slide in that country’s annual GDP growth rate that started in 2010 when growth rates exceeded 10 percent.
IC Insights believes that the worldwide economy will be negatively impacted, at least over the next year or two, by the Brexit vote this past June. At this point, since the U.K. is unlikely to officially be able to leave the European Union (EU) for a couple of years, the biggest negative effect on economic growth is the uncertainty of the entire situation. Some of the uncertainty created by the vote includes:
The other major “culprit” dragging down semiconductor industry growth this year is the very weak DRAM market. At USD 45.0 billion, the DRAM market was the largest single product category in the semiconductor industry in 2015. IC Insights forecasts that the DRAM market will register a 19 percent drop of USD 8.5 billion this year to USD 36.5 billion. The DRAM market alone is forecast to shave three percentage points off of total semiconductor market growth this year. Semiconductor market growth excluding DRAM is forecast to be +2 percent.
Most of the DRAM market decline expected for this year is due to a rapid decline in DRAM pricing over the past 18 months. For 2016, the average price for a DRAM device is forecast to drop to USD 2.55, a steep 16 percent decline as compared to 2015’s DRAM ASP of USD 3.03.
