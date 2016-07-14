© baloncici dreamstime.com

Axis opens doors to new Canada experience centre

Growth continues with the opening of an Axis Experience Centre in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. The 12'000 square foot space features a training Centre and testing lab.

The Experience Centre features a 32 person training centre and a specialized engineering and technology lab available for local partners, customers and industry associations to host trainings, meetings and product tests. The space features realistic demo areas for key vertical markets in the Central business area, including retail, critical infrastructure, government, transportation and gaming. The space includes more than 100 Axis cameras, as well as products from ecosystem partners.



“The concept behind the Axis Experience Centre is about getting closer to our customers and truly providing them with an experience,” said Fredrik Nilsson, VP, Americas, Axis Communications, Inc. “Each Experience Centre is tailored to meet the needs of the specific business area, highlighting the technology and segments that are most relevant to our customers. For example, in the Mississauga location, you can see The Connected Café, which is a fully functioning café and uses Axis cameras in a retail environment.”



The North American headquarters is located in Chelmsford, Massachusetts and Axis plans to open additional locations as part of the expansion plan in 2016 and early 2017.