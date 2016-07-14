© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Hitachi and Daicel develop image analysis system

Hitachi in collaboration with Daicel Corporation, has developed an image analysis system that supports quality improvements and increased productivity by detecting signs of operational failures in production line facilities and deviations in worker activities on the front lines of manufacturing.

For 16 months starting in February 2015, Hitachi and Daicel have been conducting joint verification tests aimed at the practical application of the image analysis system at Daicel's Harima Plant (Tatsuno City, Hyogo Prefecture), which manufactures core components for airbags.



Furthermore, by shifting the role of on-site management supervisors from a focus on "after the fact" measures to the monitoring of trends and preventative measures using obtained image data, they will tie these activities into the prevention of failures before they occur. Hitachi and Daicel will begin operations of the image analysis system at the Harima Plant in FY2016, and plan to promote rollout to six of Daicel's main overseas plants.



In recent years, mega-recalls in various industries have brought about a renewed awareness of the importance of accumulating and managing manufacturing performance data to identify the causes of product defects, and to implement countermeasures.