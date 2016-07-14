© lockheed martin

Terma and Lockheed Martin confirm F-35 collaboration

Terma to pursue additional component production beyond their current contracted agreements for the F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter, following Denmark’s recent decision to acquire 27 F-35As for their next fighter aircraft.

Terma President and Chief Executive Officer Jens Maaløe and Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Executive Vice President Orlando Carvalho were on hand for the ceremonial confirmation of an agreement that allows for continuation of existing opportunities for Terma.



“Our handshake today is a strong evidence of years of close partnership and collaboration on various platforms and programs, not least Denmark’s actual and future fighter aircraft, the F-16 and the F-35. At present, we have initiated a comprehensive investment program at our Danish facilities to secure and increase our solid and reliable technology base for future involvement in the program,” said Maaløe.



“Denmark is an essential partner in F-35 production, development, and sustainment activities and is building parts and components for the manufacture of more than 3,000 projected aircraft,” said Carvalho. “Today, more than 180 F-35s are flying, and every jet will have Danish components and will ensure Denmark’s national security for decades to come.”