Seica further expands in China

Seica’s Chinese subsidiary, Seica Electronics (Suzhou), has doubled the size of their technical support team in the first half of 2016, and is looking to continue the trend in the near future.

The Seica support team provide technical support to the installed base in China, and is able to supply test application programs and fixtures directly from our Chinese offices.



Seica began the current expansion program 2015, with the opening of an additional support center in Guangzhou. Another step will be completed when the Suzhou Tech center moves into new offices in July 2016, effectively doubling the currently available space.