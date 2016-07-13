© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Axis updates on the Sony supply situation

Back in April, Japan was hit by a series of powerful earthquakes, which caused damage to – among others – Sony's sensor manufacturing plant.

Axis Communications soured components from Sony, and more specifically components manufactured at this facility – and the company informed that the damages could limited the supply of some of its network video products by the end of this year, and that it could have a negative effect on sales towards the end of 2016.



Axis is now providing an update to the situation stating: “After successfully taking a number of measures, we now estimate that it should have a very limited effect on our product supply,” Axis informs in the statement.