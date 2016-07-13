© alexskopje dreamstime.com

CFO Per Ekstedt leaves Mycronic

Per Ekstedt, Chief Financial Officer, CFO for Mycronic, has decided to leave Mycronic to take on an equivalent position as CFO for Alimak Hek Group AB (publ), a global leader in vertical access solutions.

He assumes the position no later than 1 January 2017. The process to find a successor has been initiated.



"I’m grateful for Per Ekstedt’s contributions at Mycronic where he has been a member of Group Executive Management Team. I am happy to announce that Per will stay to ensure a successful transition to his successor. I wish Per all the best in his new position”, says Lena Olving, CEO and President of Mycronic.