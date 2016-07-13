© evertiq

HumiSeal Achieves ISO/TS 16949 Certification

HumiSeal, a conformal coating manufacturer, has acheived the ISO/TS 16949 certifictation.

ISO/TS 16949 is the global technical specification and quality management standard for the automotive industry. The certification follows significant investment and several months of implementing further quality assurance protocols across the company’s manufacturing and distribution operations.



Dave Coye, Quality Director, and project sponsor commented: “This collaboration has proven to be an exciting achievement for our Company, and one that we will look to leverage across our entire enterprise for all customers and all markets we serve to benefit.”



Keith Waryold, Global Business Unit Director for HumiSeal added: “The automotive industry continues to be an important part of our business. The ISO/TS 16949 shows HumiSeal’s persistant investment in systems and infostructure which will continue to ensure the quality of our products. HumiSeal continues to forge lasting relationships with not only Tier 1 companies, but all of those found in the value chain of this sector. The ISO/TS 16949 certification gives us a lasting competitive advantage and reassurance to the end users of our conformal coatings.”