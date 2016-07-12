© Kingfield Electronics

Kingfield Electronics invests in new equipment

Kingfield Electronics has recently invested in two High Definition Digital inspection systems from Quins.

The systems provide high picture quality up to a resolution of 1200dpi. Auto focus and a high digital zoom factor. The systems can also be used for conformal coating inspection. These are in addition to the company's existing 2D and 3D AOI, and X-Ray inspection capabilities.



The patented inspection process is based on alternation of the image display whilst auto segmentation partitions the images into segments. The advantages of error marking and automatic error image capture make diagnosis and feedback of any problems identified much easier and more repeatable.



Kingfield Electronics Limited Quality Director Martin Green commented, “We are delighted with the capability of these new systems as the High definition imagery produced by these state of the art systems provides a world class inspection capability at Kingfield Electronics. The systems also include ultra-violet imagery capability which can be used for conformal coating inspection and we are already reaping the benefits from their introduction.”