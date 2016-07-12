© everythingpossible dreamstime.com Electronics Production | July 12, 2016
Actility launches ThingPark China with Foxconn
Actility, a player in Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) networking, has partnered with Foxconn Technology Group to launch ThingPark China, an initiative to deliver a suite of IoT solutions to the Chinese market.
By integrating Actility's ThingPark IoT platform and Foxconn's leading vertical information and communications technology solutions, ThingPark China will offer end-to-end IoT services from sensors and gateways to network management and SaaS solutions. ThingPark China will begin business operations in the third quarter of 2016.
"China is an opportunity like no other IoT market," says Actility CEO Mike Mulica. "It's growing 30% a year and will contain a third of the world's 15 billion connected things in 2020. Foxconn is a company with world-class expertise on innovation at scale, as well as unrivaled market access to industrial and urban China. ThingPark China will serve the vast LPWA IoT markets across the country."
"We are delighted to collaborate with Actility on this exciting initiative, which is another step in our efforts to create an IoT ecosystem that supports our strategic focus on providing innovative products and solutions for smarter lives," says Fang-Ming Lu, Executive Vice President of Foxconn. "The synergies generated by bringing together Foxconn's design, manufacturing and technology capabilities and Actility's expertise in LPWA networking will enable us to capitalize on the immense opportunities presented in the IoT era."
ThingPark China will initially focus on delivering solutions to customers in China. In addition to deploying ThingPark Wireless connectivity, network operations and data management, both as SaaS and "on-premise" services, ThinkPark China will resell LPWA hardware.
"This is the most exciting time to get into the most exciting market in IoT," concludes Mulica. "With our partner Foxconn, we know ThingPark China is going to be one of the most dynamic and powerful forces in the IoT business in the world."
