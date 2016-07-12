© ra2studio dreamstime.com

Amkor Technology chooses Orbotech system

Obrotech's Inkjet 600 system has been selected by Amkor Technology, a provider of semiconductor packaging and test services.

By using Orbotech Inkjet 600 to print high aspect ratio, 3D underfill dams for new system-in-package (SiP) products, Amkor aims to maximize its manufacturing flexibility, increase its feature position accuracy and reduce its design-to-manufacturing lifecycle.



“Amkor’s use of Orbotech Inkjet 600 for 3D printing is a significant implementation of process innovation in high-volume semiconductor packaging,” said Mr. Kevin Crofton, President of SPTS and Corporate Vice President at Orbotech. “We are experiencing a great deal of interest in inkjet printing from the packaging industry, for applications ranging from underfill dams to package marking to the direct printing of isolation layers. We believe that this may be the beginning of an industry trend towards adopting additive manufacturing solutions for seamless production processes.”



“Amkor's emphasis is on functional integration and size reduction by using different package and interconnect technologies for System-in-Package offerings,” commented JuHoon Yoon, Amkor’s R&D Vice President in Korea. “By investing in solutions such as Orbotech Inkjet 600 for printing of underfill dams as opposed to conventional methods, we enable higher levels of integration in smaller form factors for our customers.”