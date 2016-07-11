© mopic _dreamstime.com

Foxconn takes over Microsoft’s Vietnam phone factory

According to reports, Foxconn has – via one of its subsidiaries – acquired 100% of Microsoft Mobile's unit in Vietnam for USD 22 million.

The Taiwanese EMS giant will use the manufacturing facility to produce smartphones and feature phones in the country, according to a DigiTimes report.



The actual buyer of the Microsoft plant is Chief Expertise Limited, a unit under FIH Mobile, reports Deal Street Asia.