© pichetw dreamstime.com Analysis | July 11, 2016
1Q/2016 EDA industry revenue increased
Electronic Design Automation (EDA) industry revenue increased 4.5 percent for Q1/2016 to USD 1962 million, compared to USD 1877 million in Q1/2015., reports the Electronic System Design (ESD) Alliance (formerly EDAC) .
The four-quarters moving average, which compares the most recent four quarters to the prior four quarters, increased by 4.3 percent. “Double digit revenue increases in Japan, combined with increases in all other geographic regions, led to an overall EDA industry revenue increase in Q1," said Walden C. Rhines, board sponsor for the ESD Alliance MSS and chairman and CEO of Mentor Graphics. “Revenue categories Semiconductor IP, IC Physical Design & Verification, PCB & MCM, and Services all reported increases this quarter.”
Companies that were tracked employed a record 34'519 professionals in Q1/2016, an increase of 7.4 percent compared to the 32,127 people employed in Q1/2015, and up 1 percent compared to Q4/2015. The complete quarterly MSS report, containing detailed revenue information broken out by both categories and geographic regions, is available to members of the ESD Alliance.
Revenue by Product Category
Computer Aided Engineering (CAE), generated revenue of USD 619.9 million in Q1/2016, which represents a 2.2 percent decrease compared to Q1/2015. The four-quarters moving average for CAE increased 0.8 percent. IC Physical Design & Verification revenue was USD 375.8 million in Q1/2016, a 4.6 percent increase compared to Q1/2015. The four-quarters moving average increased 3.1 percent.
Printed Circuit Board and Multi-Chip Module (PCB & MCM) revenue of USD 166 million for Q1/2016 represents an increase of 2.8 percent compared to Q1/2015. The four-quarters moving average for PCB & MCM decreased 5.1 percent.
Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP) revenue totaled USD 688.7 million in Q1/2016, an 11.4 percent increase compared to Q1/2015. The four-quarters moving average increased 11.6 percent. Services revenue was USD 111.6 million in Q1/2016, an increase of 6.9 percent compared to Q1/2015. The four-quarters moving average increased 3.2 percent.
Revenue by Region
- The Americas, EDA’s largest region, purchased USD 863 million of EDA products and services in Q1/2016, an increase of 1.1 percent compared to Q1/2015. The four-quarters moving average for the Americas increased 3.5 percent.
- Revenue in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) increased 4.1 percent in Q1/2016 compared to Q1/2015 on revenues of USD 289.8 million. The EMEA four-quarters moving average increased 1.2 percent.
- First quarter 2016 revenue from Japan increased 11.9 percent to USD 234.3 million compared to Q1/2015. The four-quarters moving average for Japan increased 2.1 percent.
- The Asia/Pacific (APAC) region revenue increased to USD 575 million in Q1/2016, an increase of 7.2 percent compared to the first quarter of 2015. The four-quarters moving average increased 8.1 percent.
Comments