UltiSat Welcomes New Chief Technology Officer

UltiSat, Inc., a provider of global end-to-end managed network services, has appointed Chris Hetmanski as its Chief Technology Officer.

Mr. Hetmanski has over 20 years of satellite and telecom industry experience developing, deploying and operating mobile and fixed satellite solutions in support of U.S. Government, military and commercial applications. As Chief Technology Officer, Mr. Hetmanski is responsible for developing all of UltiSat's end-to-end products, services, and solutions for its customers throughout the world.



Prior to accepting the position with UltiSat, Mr. Hetmanski played a key role in the technical development of several companies including Airbus DS Satcom Government, Inc. (ASGI) and Vizada, where he also served as CTO.



"I am very pleased to announce this key appointment and we are delighted to welcome Chris as part of UltiSat's executive team," said Moe Abutaleb, UltiSat's Chief Executive Officer. "Chris' extensive background and successful track record in the various roles he has undertaken in our industry will bring tremendous value to UltiSat as we strive to take our business to the next level."