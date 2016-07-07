© Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi delivers first Ablaser micromachining system

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machine Tool Co., a company within Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, has completed delivery of its very first “Ablaser” laser micromachining system.

The Ablaser, the first product developed by the company in its laser machining system business, was delivered to a Japanese manufacturer of precision instruments. With this achievement, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machine Tool now aims to expand sales of the Ablaser by bringing its high-speed, high-precision machining performance to the attention of the North American and European markets.



The precision instrument manufacturer that took delivery of the first Ablaser will use the system primarily for precision machining of very hard or brittle materials. The new system will enable micro-precision machining of difficult-to-cut brittle materials, and by eliminating the conventional need for pre- and post-processing when etching.



Going forward, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machine Tool will also propose a new semiconductor manufacturing process that combines the Ablaser with other of the company’s proprietary products.