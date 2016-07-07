© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com

OKI and Avio sign agreement to transfer PCB business

OKI has entered into an agreement with Nippon Avionics (Avio) to transfer of Avio’s printed circuit board business to OKI.

The two companies will start negotiations on technologies and facilities transfer and a range of certifications from October 1, 2016 with a goal of completing the business transfer by March 31, 2018. Most of Avio’s printed circuit board business will be transferred to OKI Printed Circuits and OKI Circuit Technology – both are the OKI’s EMS business sites – who will continue the transferred business.



OKI will further strengthen Avio’s advanced and high reliable technology as well as continuing to supply printed circuit boards to Avio’s existing customers. The business transfer will generate synergy effect in printed circuit board business for high-end products.