© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com Electronics Production | July 07, 2016
Brighter teams up with Sanmina to manufacture Actiste
Brighter has entered into a partnership with Sanmina to produce the first generation of Actiste, a connected diabetes device that allows users to monitor blood sugar, inject insulin and log blood sugar levels and insulin doses in a single device.
Sanmina’s experience in producing advanced medical devices including millions of diabetes care tools was an essential criteria from Brighter when selecting its manufacturing partner. Sanmina’s product launch and manufacturing capabilities in Sweden, global footprint, ISO 13485 certified manufacturing capabilities and ability to scale were also key considerations.
Actiste aims to simplify insulin-treated diabetes by collecting all the key features in a connected device that can measure blood glucose levels, dose and inject insulin, as well as store and share information. The information logged can automatically be shared with relatives or healthcare providers, via a built-in internet connection.
“Sanmina has extensive medical NPI and manufacturing expertise here in Sweden and is a leading manufacturer of a wide range of medical devices including products for the monitoring and treatment of diabetes. Their experience and familiarity with high technology medical devices provides us with confidence for our launch of Actiste,” says Truls Sjöstedt, CEO at Brighter. “With Sanmina as a partner, we will be able to scale up manufacturing to meet global demand, and optimize market access in many key geographies.”
With a manufacturing partner as well as the first telecom operator agreement in place, the Actiste team can now shift focus, leaving the development phase and entering the production preparation phase where a vital component is to finalise the detailed launch plan for Actiste. With Actiste, Brighter is initially targeting markets in Northern Europe, where the company recently signed an agreement with Telia Company for Sweden, and South-East Asia, where Brighter is currently negotiating partnerships with multiple leading telecom network operators.
”Sanmina is pleased to partner with Brighter and support the development of a high technology medical device here in Sweden. Local support during the prototype, new product introduction and product launch stage and the ability to scale volume production globally is part of the value we provide to customers.” says Tord Berggren, Vice President and Plant Manager at Sanmina in Sweden.
Actiste aims to simplify insulin-treated diabetes by collecting all the key features in a connected device that can measure blood glucose levels, dose and inject insulin, as well as store and share information. The information logged can automatically be shared with relatives or healthcare providers, via a built-in internet connection.
“Sanmina has extensive medical NPI and manufacturing expertise here in Sweden and is a leading manufacturer of a wide range of medical devices including products for the monitoring and treatment of diabetes. Their experience and familiarity with high technology medical devices provides us with confidence for our launch of Actiste,” says Truls Sjöstedt, CEO at Brighter. “With Sanmina as a partner, we will be able to scale up manufacturing to meet global demand, and optimize market access in many key geographies.”
With a manufacturing partner as well as the first telecom operator agreement in place, the Actiste team can now shift focus, leaving the development phase and entering the production preparation phase where a vital component is to finalise the detailed launch plan for Actiste. With Actiste, Brighter is initially targeting markets in Northern Europe, where the company recently signed an agreement with Telia Company for Sweden, and South-East Asia, where Brighter is currently negotiating partnerships with multiple leading telecom network operators.
”Sanmina is pleased to partner with Brighter and support the development of a high technology medical device here in Sweden. Local support during the prototype, new product introduction and product launch stage and the ability to scale volume production globally is part of the value we provide to customers.” says Tord Berggren, Vice President and Plant Manager at Sanmina in Sweden.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments