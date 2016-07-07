© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Brighter teams up with Sanmina to manufacture Actiste

Brighter has entered into a partnership with Sanmina to produce the first generation of Actiste, a connected diabetes device that allows users to monitor blood sugar, inject insulin and log blood sugar levels and insulin doses in a single device.

Sanmina’s experience in producing advanced medical devices including millions of diabetes care tools was an essential criteria from Brighter when selecting its manufacturing partner. Sanmina’s product launch and manufacturing capabilities in Sweden, global footprint, ISO 13485 certified manufacturing capabilities and ability to scale were also key considerations.



Actiste aims to simplify insulin-treated diabetes by collecting all the key features in a connected device that can measure blood glucose levels, dose and inject insulin, as well as store and share information. The information logged can automatically be shared with relatives or healthcare providers, via a built-in internet connection.



“Sanmina has extensive medical NPI and manufacturing expertise here in Sweden and is a leading manufacturer of a wide range of medical devices including products for the monitoring and treatment of diabetes. Their experience and familiarity with high technology medical devices provides us with confidence for our launch of Actiste,” says Truls Sjöstedt, CEO at Brighter. “With Sanmina as a partner, we will be able to scale up manufacturing to meet global demand, and optimize market access in many key geographies.”



With a manufacturing partner as well as the first telecom operator agreement in place, the Actiste team can now shift focus, leaving the development phase and entering the production preparation phase where a vital component is to finalise the detailed launch plan for Actiste. With Actiste, Brighter is initially targeting markets in Northern Europe, where the company recently signed an agreement with Telia Company for Sweden, and South-East Asia, where Brighter is currently negotiating partnerships with multiple leading telecom network operators.



”Sanmina is pleased to partner with Brighter and support the development of a high technology medical device here in Sweden. Local support during the prototype, new product introduction and product launch stage and the ability to scale volume production globally is part of the value we provide to customers.” says Tord Berggren, Vice President and Plant Manager at Sanmina in Sweden.