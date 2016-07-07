© electrolube Electronics Production | July 07, 2016
Electrolube open new manufacturing plant in India
In line with the Indian Government’s aims to promote local manufacturing infrastructures throughout the country, Electrolube India has taken a big step forward and added a new manufacturing plant alongside its sales and warehouse operations in Bangalore.
The global electro-chemicals manufacturer has established the new manufacturing facility in Bangalore, located close to the major electronics manufacturing hubs of Southern India. Electrolube India has run a successful technical sales operation in the city since 2012, and opened a new warehouse facility shortly afterwards in the Mumbai suburb of Bhiwandi.
The extensive new factory facilities will begin operations with an initial focus on the production of encapsulation resins, conformal coatings and thermal management materials for a strong emerging market, that is increasingly seeking local manufacture for security of supply.
This move is expected to strengthen the Electrolube brand in India. Electrolube Managing Director, Ron Jakeman, commented: “India is poised to become one of the world’s prime electronics manufacturing regions. Both export and local markets are booming and demand for specialised services and products, such as those provided by Electrolube, is growing rapidly. Our local sales and warehouse operations continue to serve this market well and our award-winning products are in widespread use among the major Indian OEMs. We are responsive to the Indian Government’s aims to promote a strong home-based manufacturing sector that is able to satisfy local supply chains and provide reliable and timely delivery. Consequently, we have made significant investment in a new manufacturing facility in Bangalore to support the local markets we serve and increase assurance in our capacity to be a consistent and reliable supplier of electro-chemicals.”
Electrolube India’s Sales Manager, Padmanabha Shaktivelu, added, “Electrolube’s business and reputation have grown exponentially since our initial opening in India four years ago. There is enormous potential for growth in India with endless opportunities for Electrolube’s speciality products to help customers find new solutions to old problems. We have also discovered that local manufacturers are keen to enhance their green credentials and we will be investing further in promoting our eco-friendly, aromatic-free conformal coatings and water-based cleaning solutions, as well as the full range of coatings, greases, resins and cleaning products.”
The new factory will be formally inaugurated at a ceremony to be held at the Bangalore site in August 2016.
