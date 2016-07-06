© andreypopov dreamstime.com

Flex and Aito Partner to accelerate innovation in automotive HMI

Flex – formerly Flextronics – and Aito, a supplier of haptic interface technology, have partnered to enhance the automotive user experience.

The companies aims to achieves this by embedding touch sensors with button-like tactile feedback into automotive applications such as overhead consoles, steering wheel controls and other vehicle interior applications.



Aito's piezo-based technology provides haptic feedback to a user's fingertip, making smooth surfaces feel as if they were embedded with physical buttons, knobs, shapes, edges or textures. By eliminating the need for physical buttons, this technology provides design freedom, enabling tactile controls to be integrated with high quality materials such as wood, leather or metal.



"We are looking forward to integrating Aito's breakthrough technology into our next-generation automotive interior offerings," said Chris Obey, president of automotive at Flex. "Our expertise in advanced technologies across multiple industries allows us to apply the latest innovations to automotive electronics, and now Aito's technology will allow us to offer our customers the most innovative and intuitive user interfaces as well – enabling the 'cockpit of the future' for smart, connected cars, with more intuitive and versatile controls that merge into the surface material itself."



"Flex's extensive global footprint and multi-industry Sketch-to-Scale expertise makes them the ideal partner for Aito," said Peter Kurstjens, Aito CEO. "Integrating our proprietary technology with Flex's design, engineering and manufacturing expertise will create new applications for our solutions, while helping us gain entry to new markets."