© Harwin Electronics Production | July 06, 2016
Harwin opens new manufacturing facility in UK
Harwin has officially opened its new manufacturing centre in Portsmouth, increase floor space by 33 percent, which is dedicated to increased automation and R&D facilities.
The new GBP 3 million, 3'000 m2 building was opened by HRH Prince Michael of Kent; also present were David Fuller, the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Tom Floyd the High Sheriff of Hampshire and local Portsmouth MP, Penny Mordaunt, the Minister of State for the Armed Forces, plus representatives of local educational establishments and technology partners.
Speaking at the event, Damon de Laszlo, Harwin’s Chairman was eager to stress the importance of the new facility within the company’s business philosophy. “We are committed to high quality manufacturing in the UK”, he explained, “and that means embracing Industry 4.0 smart factory practices, investing in the latest equipment, designing products for automated assembly, and empowering and training our flexible workforce.”
He continued: “The success we have experienced in recent years meant that we had simply outgrown our existing facilities. So to meet our growth plans, we had to expand. At the same time, we are working on developing our operations using Big Data methodologies - from a customer ordering perspective as well as manufacturing data - so we expect significant productivity gains to be made along with the increase in capacity.”
Part of Harwin’s company’s philosophy is to keep all key manufacturing process - stamping, plating, moulding, turning, assembly and tool making – in house in order to ensure quality and support new product innovation. The company implements a strict policy of replacing its plant and equipment on a 5-year cycle, and is continually developing automated processes to remain competitive and to keep quality at the highest levels.
images © Harwin
Top image; left to right: Michael Campbell Deputy Lieutenant of Hampshire, Damon de Laszlo Chairman of Harwin Plc, Tom Floyd High Sheriff of Hampshire, Penny Mordaunt MP Minister of State for the Armed Forces, HRH Prince Michael of Kent, David Fuller, Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Harwin Directors Andrew McQuilken, Paul McGuinness and Howard Mighell
