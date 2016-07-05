© American Industrial Systems

AIS sells 60% stake to Foxconn subsidiary

Ennoconn Corporation, a subsidiary of Foxconn Technology Group in Taiwan, has acquired a 60 percent stake in American Industrial Systems (AIS), a supplier of HMI, industrial PCs and industrial automation control and monitoring systems.

The combination of AIS's visualization and HMI technologies and Ennoconn's strength aims to become a real competitor in the Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Industry 4.0 markets. Ennoconn collaborates with its own group of subsidiary companies under the corporate banner of the Foxconn IPC Business Group. The global strategic partnership officially makes AIS a subsidiary of Ennoconn.



Nelson Tsay, AIS founder and CEO, says: "We have known Business Continuity (BC), Business Intelligence (BI) analysts and cost-efficiency have become essential demands for supporting IIoT platforms. With Ennoconn's investment, AIS will formally join the world's largest electronics manufacturing company Foxconn Technology Group. Foxconn is globally renowned for its superior manufacturing capabilities, cost-efficiency, and superior quality. It is anticipated that with the collaboration of this unparalleled IoT portfolio, AIS is poised to have a significant impact in the HMI and Industrial PC industry."



Steve Chu, Ennoconn CEO, adds: "The new investment is a key growth path in our long-term business development strategies, and follows a significant number of the other similar strategic investments made by Ennoconn Corporation in companies with Industry 4.0 and Industrial IoT (IIoT) as their core business focus. Under Ennoconn's management, the Foxconn IPC Technology Group along now with AIS, are positioned to become a dominant leader and provider of global, total IIoT and Industry 4.0 solutions."