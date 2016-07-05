© Schlemmer group

Schlemmer Group looking to conquer the Indian market

Since 1 July, the Indian Union Territory of Puducherry has been the location of the newly founded company, Schlemmer Technology India, which was created via the acquisition of two local companies, Tubicor and Tubecraft.

“With the opening of Schlemmer Technology India, we are once again expanding our global footprint. Schlemmer is now represented in all four BRIC states (Brazil, Russia, India, China) with its own sites and so we have our finger directly on the pulse of the next, upcoming global markets,” explained CEO Josef Minste. “We recognized the enormous potential of this region some time ago, but were previously only serving the market from Dubai. However, lots of our customers demand a local presence, which we are now able to guarantee for them.”



The core activities of the company’s operations in India will also include the production of corrugated tubes and highly specialised plastic parts with the injection moulding process, and operations will start in April. “In line with our corporate strategy, we are focussing not only on our customers in the Automotive sector, but will also be producing for manufacturers of white goods and medical technology companies, among others, in our Appliances division,” added Mr Minster.



So far, approximately 18 million metres of corrugated tubes have been produced each year in the two production plants. It is planned to invest in two injection-moulding systems this year already, and this will be followed by the installation of extrusion lines in 2017 - to increase the production capacity even further.



As a vision for the territorial state, the Schlemmer CEO, Mr Minster, can already envisage two further production sites: “India is one of the 10 largest countries in the world. So we plan to gain a foothold in the West of the country in 2018 or 2019, and then also in the North two years later.”