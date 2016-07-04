LG merges Polish production

LG Electronics is looking to relocate and merge its production in Europe.

Korean tech company is moving its manufacturing facilities in Mlawa, Poland to Wroclaw. The Mlawa facility has a yearly output of 4 million TVs – the Wroclaw has with the relocation increased its output to 7 million units per year, according to The Korea Herald.



The paper also states that the LG's sister company – LG Chem – is planning to build a manufacturing facility for electric car batteries in Wroclaw.