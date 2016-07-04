© pinonsky dreamstime.com

Fiat is planning layoffs in Serbia

Car maker Fiat has started to release employees at its Serbian manufacturing plant by offering voluntary severance packages to its employees.

The company is planning to reduce headcount at the Serbian plant by about a third, a trade union representative told SeeNews.



According to the report, the severance package includes severance pay, unemployment benefits and an additional fixed part of EUR 3'000. The additional fixed part increased with the number of years of experience. The manufacturing plant in Kragujevac, Serbia currently employs about 3'200 people and the company is planning to reduce this number by 900.