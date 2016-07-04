© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Averna acquires US-based Nexjen Systems

Averna, a developer of test solutions and services for electronics device-makers, has acquired 100% of US-based Nexjen Systems for an undisclosed amount.

Nexjen Systems is a full-service integrator with expertise in mechanical test systems, RF automated test equipment, industrial control, measurement & monitoring systems, and automation control panels. Nexjen Systems, a division of Jenkins Electric Company, was created in 2005 to service Jenkins Test & Measurement customers in the southeast region.



Located in Charlotte, North Carolina, Nexjen Systems is a National Instruments Alliance Partner. Nexjen Systems’ President, Darren Lingafeldt, and Vice-President, Brian Esque, will continue to participate in the day-to-day operations and expansion plans as Averna employees.



“Averna is extremely pleased to announce the acquisition of Nexjen Systems and welcomes its employees to the team,” stated François Rainville, Vice-President of Sales & Marketing for Averna. “Nexjen Systems represents an exceptional opportunity to expand Averna’s presence in the Eastern USA in each of our major market segments as well as tap new resources, solutions, and expertise to offer an extended Test & Quality Solution portfolio.”



Darren Lingafeldt, President for Nexjen Systems, added, “We are delighted to join the Averna team and provide our long-standing customers with additional opportunities to deliver their test and quality projects worldwide as well as benefit from Averna’s renowned global support."