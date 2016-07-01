© andreypopov dreamstime.com

Prysmian grows in Russia and Kazakhstan

Prysmian Group is growing in Russia, where the group recently reached important milestones in the high-voltage electrical power transmission grid sector in Russia and Kazakhstan.

In detail, the Group has been awarded the contract to build a connection to the electrical grid that will use a HV cable system (220kV) to link up a plant operated by RusHydro — a Russian operator in the energy production sector — located in the far eastern portion of the country, in the area between Vladivostok and Khabarovsk. In the meanwhile, in the St. Petersburg area, the 110kV system connecting a sub-station of the Rosseti group to the electrical power transmission grid is about to be delivered.



In Kazakhstan, Prysmian Group has also just delivered two high-voltage cable systems that are part of the infrastructure development project in the area that will host the 2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty. The order includes a new 110kV cable system and an underground 220kV cable system, the first produced entirely at the Group's facility in Rybinsk.



The contract governs the supply of very high voltage cables manufactured at the Prysmian plant in Rybinsk (Russia), the development of new technologies that will allow for improved safety and increased energy efficiency, and the identification of sites for pilot implementation of the Group’s innovative solutions.



“We are proud to be able to work with a prestigious partner such as Rosseti,” commented Cesare Biggiogera, CEO of Prysmian Russia. “This partnership, which when fully operational could generate additional sales of €50 million a year, is a further sign of our coverage of a particularly vast region in which the development of new electrical power transmission infrastructure and the modernisation of existing equipment offer great opportunities. Our Group will be able to provide its cutting-edge technology and expertise to government entities and state-owned and private companies, also thanks to our new plant in Rybinsk, in the Yaroslavl region.”